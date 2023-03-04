Public input ends in Virginia Beach for future election system

City leaders held a series of meetings before deciding whether to stay with the 10-1 system or choose an alternative system ahead of the 2024 Election cycle.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents had their last chance to have their voices heard when it comes to deciding their future election system on Monday.

City leaders held a series of meetings before deciding whether to stay with the 10-1 system or choose an alternative system ahead of the 2024 Election cycle.

Monday marked the last in-person and virtual meeting options held to collect public input.

However, voters can still submit their comments via a survey sent randomly to Virginia Beach residents that can also be found online.

During the last few meetings, Virginia Beach residents seemed split on how they want to move forward in the future.

"We would be better represented if we did not have an at-large system," one commenter said on a city post.

"I am here to voice my support for a 'rank choice' system," another said.

Virginia Beach historically used an at-large system, meaning residents could vote for every candidate city-wide.

However, this changed after Virginia Beach residents filed a lawsuit and found that the city violated voting rights by discriminating against minority voters.

The 10-1 system means that instead of voting in an "at-large" system for every member on the city council and school board -- as had been done in past years -- residents can only vote for the candidate representing their district.

City leaders said they will collect all public input before they make a final decision on how they city will move forward.