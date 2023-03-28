'Reimagining Rudee Loop' | Survey results about future of land presented to Virginia Beach City Council

An overwhelming response of people in favor of green or open space hints at the direction council members could take.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Results are in following a monthslong effort to survey people about the future of Virginia Beach's Rudee Loop. The local favorite attraction sits on the southern edge of the Resort Area, next to the Rudee Inlet.

More than 4,000 people weighed in with their thoughts about the proposed redevelopment in this area. Many locals believe the future of the 6.2-acre site is so crucial, because they consider Rudee Loop one of their main draws at the Oceanfront.

“[It’s] filled with fishermen, surfers, joggers, and the whole nine yards,” said Sharon Lowe, a resident of Virginia Beach who loves coming to Rudee Loop.

"I enjoy it because it is just so peaceful, so relaxing. I come down every day and park here,” she added.

Lowe enjoys the area so much she was one of 4,269 people who responded to a city survey about the future of the land.

"We have enough hotels, beautiful hotels, beautiful Virginia Beach. We need to keep this space open for the citizenry to enjoy the view, the ocean,” Lowe said.

As it turns out, many agree with Lowe. Results shown to city council members on Tuesday afternoon suggest an overwhelming need for a pedestrian-friendly environment in the Resort Area.

71% of people surveyed want green or open space at Rudee Loop, and 83% said hotels or resorts do not belong there.

13News Now asked Councilman Worth Remick what he took away from following the presentation of the survey feedback.

"It confirmed what I had already heard from the public I've talked with, and that's the public very much wants green space, a public park, an iconic opportunity for the citizens of Virginia Beach and the region,” Remick said.

When it comes to the four proposals for reimagining this area, very few favor a mixed-use development (Bruce Smith Enterprise, Madison Marquette Development Team, and Armada Hofflet - 6%) or the offering featuring a world-class park with multi-family apartments and parking garage (Gold Key | PHR - 4%).

Meanwhile, 64% of people prefer a proposal by Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation, including multiple large parks, a fishing pier, a playground, a food truck plaza, and a skate park.

"I feel like if we had more stuff like that to bring people down here, that'd be pretty cool,” said Chesapeake resident Aydan Beusse, who likes to surf near Rudee Loop.

However, a proposal by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation and EDSA for a multi-use large park and surf museum followed behind with 25% on board.

"But I feel like you've got to keep the parking just because of the events we have down here,” Beusse added.

Multiple council members said during the meeting that they envision increasing parking space in this area, by way of a possible garage. However, its height and location are still up for discussion.

As far as which proposal the council would go for?

“I’m not sure where the body is today on picking a proposal. I think there's no question it needs to be a public park,” Remick said.

During the Tuesday meeting, Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson indicated a possible blending of proposals to incorporate as much public feedback.

"This could be a legacy project for this council,” said Wilson, explaining the significance of this project’s course. "It'll change Virginia Beach forever."