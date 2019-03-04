VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of the main talking points surrounding the approaching festival has been transportation with many people saying they're going to use ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft to get to Something in the Water.

But, after a University of South Carolina student got into the wrong car, mistaking it for her Uber, and ending up dead, people are concerned with the safety of the apps.

"That could happen to me. If I ever use an Uber and you don't know the car, that's just a really scary situation to be in," said Christina Wood.

Rideshare safety is a big concern on everyone's mind.

"I'll verify their name and I'll verify the make of the car," explained Todd Smith.

Two of Uber's top safety tips are to ask the driver who they are and who they're there to pick up.

The app provides a license plate number, a driver photo and a name. You should make sure all three match before getting into the car.

"There are bad people who are going to do bad things and they just took advantage of something. If it wouldn't have been that, they would have taken advantage of something else," said Smith.

Some other safety tips include: