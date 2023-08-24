STIHL furloughs 30% of workforce at Virginia Beach facility

The power equipment manufacturer cited softening market conditions as the reason for the furlough.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Power equipment manufacturer STIHL is furloughing around 30% of its workforce at the company's Virginia Beach facility, a spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now Thursday.

The company spokesperson cited softening market conditions as the reason, adding that the furloughs will be temporary and "respond directly to anticipated improvements in the market." A source with the City of Virginia Beach specified the reason as "'overstocked supplies from the pandemic and declining sales."

The source told 13News Now that city officials were notified of the furlough Wednesday, that it would last four to 16 weeks and impact 1,200 workers.

According to the company, the furloughs will affect select manufacturing areas at the facility.

"We are committed to supporting our affected employees during this time and will work tirelessly to return all employees to normal work status as soon as possible," the company spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed that officers were present at the facility when employees were sent home Wednesday but referred all further questions to the STIHL spokesperson. The spokesperson said the company called police to direct traffic Wednesday and that no incident happened at the facility.

According to the company's website, the Virginia Beach STIHL facility had 2,100 employees specializing in manufacturing millions of powerheads each year. The facility was founded in 1974.