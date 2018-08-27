VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Testimony will continue Monday in a wrongful death lawsuit against four Virginia Beach police officers.

It was filed by the family of India Kager. Police shot and killed Kager in 2015, she was inside a car at a 7-Eleven with her child's father, Angelo Perry. At the time, officers were trying to take Perry into custody and say he shot at them first. Perry was also killed in the shooting. Their son survived.

The Commonwealth's Attorney cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.

Kager's family says the officers could've done more to stop her from dying. They are seeking $30 million in damages.

© 2018 WVEC