VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Honor Network made a stop in Virginia Beach this week to honor and show acts of kindness in memory of the 12 people killed in the May 31 municipal center shooting.

The organization started after the Route 91 shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead.

It's founder, a Long Island Tommy Maher, and other individuals visit cities affected by tragic events.

The Honor Network visit the Virginia Beach police officers and firefighters who were first on the scene when the shooting happened.

They also stopped at the restaurant The Bee & The Biscuit and paid the meals of 12 customers, who were then given a remembrance card that had the name of each victim killed in the shooting, according to a Facebook post.

It's the organization's mission to "Be The Good" and spread it through acts of kindness.

