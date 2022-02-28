After thousands of tax documents sent to wrong people in Virginia Beach, state offers credit monitoring

The Virginia Department of Taxation said a vendor mistakenly sent tax documents with someone else’s information to 15,000 people. They'll get free credit monitoring.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach taxpayers who received tax information sent to the wrong people will get a year of free credit monitoring.

In January, the Virginia Department of Taxation said a vendor mistakenly sent tax documents with someone else’s information to up to 15,000 people – mostly in Virginia Beach.

People in the southern parts of the city told 13News Now they received tax forms addressed to them, but with their neighbor's information inside.

The error sparked privacy and fraud concerns, even though state leaders said critical information was redacted and taxpayers are "safe and secure."