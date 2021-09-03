5 people seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

Virginia State Police say a 2020 Dodge Challenger was speeding on I-264 and hit the back of a Ford Escape. Five people were taken to Sentara hospital.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say all lanes are back open in the Lynnhaven Parkway area, after being closed due to a vehicle crash. Several people were left seriously hurt.

Virginia State Police said they were called around 2 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3 about two vehicles that crashed on Interstate 264 (westbound) just east of First Colonial Road.

According to officers, a person driving a 2020 Dodge Challenger was speeding in the far right lane and hit the back of a 2008 Ford Escape. That caused the Dodge to run off-road, overturn, hitting the jersey wall, going over a guardrail and into the woodline.

Police said there were three people inside the Dodge when it crashed. They were all taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, the driver of the Ford had minor injuries and is expected to be OK. There were two other passengers in that SUV who suffered life-threatening injuries. They were also taken to the hospital.

13News Now Traffic Anchor, Bethany Reese tweeted around 5:30 a.m. that detours were set up on I-264 (east and westbound). One was on Lynnhaven Parkway at exit 19 and the other on First Colonial Road at exit 21.

BREAKING -- All EB & WB lanes of I-264 near First Colonial Rd in Virginia Beach are closed -- Police say this is because of a crash involving multiple vehicles. pic.twitter.com/1GjSaBohcl — Bethany Reese 13News Now (@13BethanyReese) September 3, 2021

The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia Beach Police were also on the scene helping with redirecting traffic.