Virginia Beach-based task force head to Gulf Coast ahead Ida

Officials say Ida could hit New Orleans on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Thirty-five task force members left Virginia Beach Friday heading to Louisiana.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Task Force 2 East Coast Cache sent a crew out to the Gulf Coast Friday night. It's to prepare for Hurricane Ida, as it's expected to hit soon.

Thirty-five members left Virginia Beach Friday, Aug. 27 around 10 p.m. to go to Alexandria, LA. They will be on standby awaiting guidance from FEMA's White Incident Support Team.

Officials said Ida is projected to hit New Orleans on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The last time VATF-2 USAR was activated was earlier this month to Boston, in an effort to help prepare for Hurricane Henri. Eight crew members were sent on that mission.

Crews also helped with the condo collapse in Surfside, FL. That was earlier in July.