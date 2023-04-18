VBCPS is holding community input sessions ahead of school building changes

The school system says that in May of 2021, S.B. Ballard Construction Company submitted an unsolicited proposal for these building changes and improvements.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After the recent approval of the Public Private Education Act that was created between the Virginia Beach City Public School Board and Virginia Beach City Council, the school division is seeking community feedback on future construction.

VBCPS announced on Tuesday that the design process is beginning for their planned replacement of the four oldest schools within the district: Princess Anne High School, Bayside High School, Bayside Sixth Grade Campus, and Bettie F. Williams Elementary.

In their place, three new school facilities will be built for students and teachers.

The school division said that in May of 2021, S.B. Ballard Construction Company submitted an unsolicited proposal for these building changes and improvements.

As the planned changes move forward, VBCPS wants input from the students and families who will be directly impacted by these changes.

The following community input sessions will be held for each school and its community throughout the remainder of the year:

Bayside High School community input meetings:

May 3 (6-7:30) - Bayside HS Library

May 31 (6-7:30) - Bayside HS Library

Sept 12 (6-7:30) - Bayside HS Library

Oct 26 (6-7:30) - Bayside HS Library

Princess Anne High School community input meetings:

May 3 (6-7:30) - Bayside HS Library

June 1 (6-7:30) - Princess Anne HS Library

Sept 13 (6-7:30) - Princess Anne HS Library

Oct 25 (6-7:30) - Princess Anne HS Library

Bettie F. Williams Elementary School/Bayside Sixth Grade Campus community input meetings:

May 1 (6-7:30) - Williams ES Cafeteria

May 30 (6-7:30) - Bayside 6th Grade Cafeteria

Sept 14 (6-7:30) - Williams ES Cafeteria

Oct 23 (6-7:30) - Bayside 6th Grade Cafeteria

S.B. Ballard and VBCPS also hope to create Planning Advisory Teams for each project that will be made up of teachers and staff, as well as parents and community members.