Virginia Beach school board votes down making masks optional, for now

A proposal to make masks optional in the fall was rejected, at least until the school board can get more advice from school administration next month.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Should students have to wear masks for the upcoming school year? That was the debate in Virginia Beach on Tuesday night, but the question will remain unanswered for the time being.

The city's school board rejected a proposal to make masks optional, at least until they can get more advice from school administration.

Tuesday's vote came after dozens of Virginia Beach parents, community members, and students gathered to protest against masks. They then took their concerns in front of the school board.

"You're sitting here without masks and you want our kids masked," said resident Annie Palumbo. "No, we're fighting."

Some parents and students cited various breathing concerns and family choice.

"It is not the burden of children to protect adults," said Coleen Clementson.

#HappeningNow: Parents & community members in VB are speaking in front of the city public school board. So far, all of them have spoken against a mask mandate.



The school board will consider a proposal that, if passed, would make face coverings optional.

Things got heated when the school board meeting had to break twice during the public comment period. Board members called out speakers who went off-topic and were "out of order."

There were parents and students who want face coverings to stay, referencing the recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the growing spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

"Masks and distancing are needed until our little ones, at least have an opportunity to be vaccinated," said resident Morgan Morrison.

Added Lindsey Nathaniel: "Let's keep our masks on a little bit longer and get the kids back to school while staying safe."

A few speakers via Zoom spoke in favor of a mask mandate, citing the recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the spread of the Delta variant.



For more info on the dueling recommendations from CDC and AAP.

School administrators reiterated Tuesday that they're working closely with the state health and education experts, as well as local doctors.

"We are continuing to refine our COVID mitigations to align with updated recommendations that include support from all of our health and professional partners," said Virginia Beach City Public Schools Operations Officer Jack Freeman.

The school district's mask rules could still change closer to fall. School administrators are expected to offer their recommendations at a workshop planned for August 10.