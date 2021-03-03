School board approves pay raises for Virginia Beach school staff

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pay raises could be coming to Virginia Beach City Public Schools staff!
During Tuesday's school board meeting, members voted on a new $828.8 million operating budget.
It includes a 4.5 percent pay increase for staff, money to hire additional guidance counselors, and funding for special education needs.
"VBCPS employees have been steadfast and resilient during this remarkable past year, and I am so grateful and pleased that we've been able to focus on their compensation in this budget," Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said in a news release. "It's also a much-needed push toward making this division more nationally competitive in attracting the best educators and enticing more families to come make this great city home."
The budget now goes to the city council for final approval, which is expected to vote on it on May 15.