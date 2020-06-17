Virginia Aquarium welcoming back visitors after coronavirus closure

The aquarium said it would reopen June 19. Like other places, it closed because of the pandemic. There are some changes to help people enjoy a safe, healthy visit.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center said it was looking forward to having visitors again and that it would reopen on June 19.

The aquarium, like countless other attractions, closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are a number of changes that will be in place temporarily in order to protect the safety of guests, staff members, volunteers, and animals:

Tickets

People have to make reservations before visiting the aquarium. Reservations can be made online, and they will be for a specific date and time slot. The Virginia Aquarium won't let people re-enter after they leave.

Face Coverings

Guests who are 10 and older, volunteers, and staff members have to wear face coverings during their visit. (That's in line with Gov. Ralph Northam's order about face coverings in public, indoor places.)

One-way Paths

There are new, one-way paths throughout the aquarium to make sure guests are keeping safe distances from each other during their visit.

Additional Measures

There is signage that shows and encourages proper social distancing, and there are additional hand-sanitzing stations throughout the building.

Thorough Cleaning