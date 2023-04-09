Virginia Beach-based Virginia Task Force 2 returns home from Florida

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Members of Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2 USAR) are back home after helping with the cleanup process down south.
Eighty members of the Virginia Beach-based urban search and rescue team spent the last week in Florida, helping with the recovery effort from Hurricane Idalia. They worked with both FEMA and local agencies with whatever was needed as residents picked up the pieces left behind by the storm.
VATF-2 USAR is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams across the country and is sponsored by the Virginia Beach Fire Department. The task force has been involved in numerous search and rescue operations following disasters.