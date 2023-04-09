Virginia Beach-based Virginia Task Force 2 returns home from Florida

Eighty members of the Virginia Beach-based urban search and rescue team spent the last week in Florida, helping with the recovery effort from Hurricane Idalia.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Members of Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2 USAR) are back home after helping with the cleanup process down south.

Eighty members of the Virginia Beach-based urban search and rescue team spent the last week in Florida, helping with the recovery effort from Hurricane Idalia. They worked with both FEMA and local agencies with whatever was needed as residents picked up the pieces left behind by the storm.