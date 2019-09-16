VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach Police officer will not be charged for shooting a man armed with a knife earlier this year, the Commonwealth's Attorney said in a letter to Police Chief James Cervera.

A standoff had ensued between police and 57-year-old Jeffrey Tyree on February 9, 2019. According to an investigation, Tyree had armed himself with a knife and was threatening to kill himself and was willing to harm police if it resulted in a "suicide by cop."

RELATED: Man shot, killed by Virginia Beach officer after threatening police with knife

According to Commonwealth's Attorney Colin D. Stolle, negotiations between police and Tyree lasted for several hours, until a police negotiator, Detective B. Colas, convinced Tyree to put down the knife and walk over for a pack of cigarettes.

After putting down the knife and approaching Detective Colas, another officer, N. Tuft-Williams approached from behind in an attempt to get between Tyree and the knife. Tyree saw the officer and was able to grab the knife before being tackled.

The detective, seeing Tyree with the knife raised and in position to stab Tuft-Williams, fired once, hitting Tyree in his shoulder.

Tyree was taken to the hospital, where he died from significant internal injuries.

In Stolle's report, he wrote that "Detective Colas had a very sound basis to believe that Mr. Tyree posed a very serious threat to the life of Officer Tuft-Williams."

The report concludes that the shooting of Tyree was justified and legal, based on the circumstances, and that no charges would be brought against Detective Colas.