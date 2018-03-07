VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Fire Department’s Accelerant Detecting Canine, Sadie, helped solve a case in the US Virgin Islands!

Last year, federal authorities were investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a US Navy recruitment center, a US Court House, and a Coast Guard Station in St. Thomas.

At the request of the ATF, the FBI, and other federal agencies investigating the case, Sadie, and her handler traveled to St. Thomas to help find evidence the fire had been set intentionally. Sadie 'alerted' on a number of places at the fire scene where an accelerant had been used to start the fires. A lab confirmed Sadie's discovery.

Last week, a US District Court Judge sentenced 26-year old Spencer Wayne Allen to 93-months in prison for his convictions of arson and malicious damage in connection with the fires at the federal buildings.

Way to go, Sadie!

