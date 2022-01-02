Virginia Beach firefighters, EMS, and 911 dispatchers set to get college and longevity incentive pay

Virginia Beach City Council is taking a look at a proposed measure that would offer big incentives to first responders.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council members took a look at a proposed ordinance that would offer some big incentives to many of the city's first responders.

Firefighters, Emergency Medical Services, and emergency dispatchers could get more money for college. They also could see more money based on how long they’ve been on the job.

Virginia Beach firefighters, medics, and 911 dispatchers are on constant alert to keep communities safe. Virginia Beach Professional Firefighters President Max Gonano said more first responders will be needed in the city soon.

“Both departments are going to be growing in the next couple of years with some new stations opening up," said Gonano.

Gonano said an ordinance that the city council is considering would mean extra college money and bonus pay based on longevity that will help keep firefighters working in Virginia Beach. He said recruiting new firefighters is becoming more difficult.

“Last year we were slated to hire for the fire department 60 full-time employees and 19 of those slots went unfilled because there simply weren’t enough applicants that made it through the process to actually get hired by the fire department," said Gonano.

If the ordinance is approved, Virginia Beach City Council will transfer more than a million dollars from the city’s general fund to the fire department as well as to the departments for medics and dispatchers.

Each one will get a share.

“There’s a lot of mandatory overtime going on right now and it’s very difficult on the employees themselves who have to go out there and work every day and be away from their families," said Gonano.