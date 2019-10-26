Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission member announces he'll resign after special meeting

13News Now broke the story on Tuesday that El, a member of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission made comments and posts on his personal Facebook page calling homosexuality a "mental illness" and an "abomination."

The posts came after the Human Rights Commission recommended that Virginia Beach City Council members should ask the state general assembly to ban gay conversion therapy.

The posts and comments came after he shared a news story about a transgender woman convicted of sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in a bathroom.

The initial post said, in part:

This is why we need to stop giving men in dresses passes. I have daughters and I won't accept them sharing a restroom with a grown man suffering from this mental illness. Men trying to be women and women trying to be men is really confusing our children and I'm tired of seeing this nonsense promoted to our children.

Kenick El, seen next to a post to his Facebook account. El, who is a member of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission, described homosexuality as an "abomination to the Human Race."

Kenick El

RELATED: Member of Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission calls homosexuality 'abomination,' 'mental illness'

After people challenged his post he wrote "Homosexuality is a mental illness and should be treated as such."

El added, "Homosexuality is an abomination to the Human Race and it corrupts the hermetic principle of gender by interfering with the laws of nature just to gratify the lower self."

In a phone interview with 13News Now on Tuesday, El said the posts were his "personal views" and do not reflect the position of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission.

He said he "loves everyone" even though he may "disagree" with another person's sexual orientation.

Human Rights Commissioner Posts About Homosexuality and Transgender Community Post by Kenick El on his Facebook page. El is a member of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission. Post by Kenick El on his Facebook page. El is a member of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission. Post by Kenick El on his Facebook page. El is a member of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission. Kenick El, seen next to a post to his Facebook account. El, who is a member of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission, described homosexuality as an "abomination to the Human Race."

Sylvia Nery-Strickland, Chairwoman of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission, said in a statement:

Brother Kenick El is speaking as an individual and does not speak on behalf of the Human Rights Commission (HRC). We are a commission, appointed by and serving at the pleasure of City Council. The HRC is a very diverse group of individuals who come together for the common good and equality for all. However, each commissioner has individual beliefs, and we do not always agree. I personally do not agree with the postings and other commissioners have contacted me and they do not agree as well, but rather support and value our fellow LGBT commissioners, family members, friends and supporters.

But LGBTQ+ groups in the community immediately denounced his statements and asked for him to step down.

On Tuesday, Hampton roads Pride sent the following letter to Virginia Beach City Council.