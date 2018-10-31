Two Virginia Beach mayoral candidates will face off at a debate Wednesday.

Councilmembers Ben Davenport and Bob Dyer are vying for mayor.

The Virginia Beach Mayor's Commission on Aging is hosting the event.

Candidates will answer questions from members of the Mayor's Commission and from the audience.

Councilmembers Ben Davenport and Bob Dyer posted their campaign platforms on their websites.

