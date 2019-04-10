VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some Virginia Beach golfers will soon need to find another green. It's either that, or the flooding in several neighborhoods will only get worse.

Thursday night, the city detailed its massive plan to transform the Bow Creek golf course into a cleverly-disguised flood mitigation site.

The $65 million project will include a mountain bike course, walking trails, a skate park and a nature observation area, among other things.

City leaders presented grim statistics suggesting nearly 1,000 homes would flood in a 100-year storm if the local high tide and stormwater infrastructure isn't updated.

To combat that, the city is looking at tide gates and canals, along with water storage at what's currently the Bow Creek golf course.

Neighbors seemed overall pleased with the idea.

Construction is set to begin in 2023, with no estimated completion date as of now. City officials said the project will be done in sections, so that the public can enjoy part of it while the rest finishes up.

