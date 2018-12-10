Even though it's officially the offseason at Virginia Beach, there are still plenty of tourists at the Oceanfront.

Many of them watched as their vacation turned into a hibernation on Thursday.

"I think we are pretty much done for the evening. We might come out on the balcony and see what's going on, but we are done for the evening outside," said Charles Spalding.

Spalding said it has gotten to the point where all his activities had to be canceled.

"Well, we can't ride bikes or anything like that. We've been out on the beach a little bit, but now it's getting too windy," said Spalding.

The gusts were so powerful the Fun Land ferries wheel was spinning on its own. However, we couldn't find any tourist who said they plan to head home early.

"I asked one of the managers at the hotel here, and she said if anything changes weather wise they'll notify all of the tenants here, let us know if we need to evacuate," said Heather Radford.

With tourists choosing to hide in their rooms that meant many businesses, like Beach Pier Gift Shop, are deciding to close early.

"It's the wind, the rain, we can put up with, but the wind with the rain is awful, it ruins our business," said manager Bruce Whitfield.

Whitfield said if he's not careful his merchandise could be shoplifted by Mother Nature.

"It will flip it right out of here, come up underneath the overhang, under the canopy, and flip it out of there, it will mess it up real quick," said Whitfield.

13News Now did meet at least one couple who is more than happy to spend the entire vacation in their hotel room, and they have a good reason why: they're on their honeymoon.

"This morning at 9 a.m. we got married," said Steve Ratliff.

Ratcliff and his wife believe it's good luck for it to rain on your wedding day, but a tropical storm is even better.

"This is beautiful out here folks, you don't know what you're missing," said Ratcliff.

