VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested an officer on Wednesday for stalking.

Sergeant Lonnie Cain II, 39, was charged with one count of Misdemeanor Stalking, and two counts of Trespassing. The alleged incidents took place between March and April, 2019.

Cain has been with the Virginia Beach Police Department for 11 years and was assigned to the Operations Division, Uniform Patrol.

The department said he will remain on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

The case remains under investigation by the Department's Office of Internal Affairs and the Detective Bureau.

Cain is the fourth police officer arrested in the past week from Hampton Roads. A Norfolk officer was arrested for stalking, and a former Virginia Beach police officer was charged with sodomy of a minor on March 27. Then on March 29, a Newport News officer was charged with rape.