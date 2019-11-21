VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Ice at the Farmers Market on Dam Neck Road is a great place to take the family for ice skating fun.

13News Now's Madison Kimbro stopped by VB Ice to get a closer look at the holiday lights and the ice rink.

"It's a great location, we have it all lit up with Christmas lights and all the trees down the road give it a really good park-like setting," said Jody Cadewell, Owner of National Event Management.

"Come into our reception area and see one of our attendants and they'll get you checked in. We'll pick your skates out for you and have you on the ice in no time."

The ice rink can accommodate up to 70 people at a time for a 2-hour session. Music is played throughout the whole experience.

VB Ice is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

During the school break, the rink is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is $15 per person, which includes skate rental. If you bring your skates it's $7.

Military admission/per person is $5 plus $8 skate rental.

