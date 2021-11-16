Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation to cancel more than a dozen child care programs

The city is missing more than one-third of the part-time staff they use to keep their before-school and after-school programs running.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation is shutting down 14 child care programs due to a worker shortage.

The city announced Tuesday that the cancelations would affect about 300 children. They're also relocating some other after-school programs, to consolidate their programs down to 10 locations.

The city is missing more than one-third of the part-time staff they use to keep their before-school and after-school programs running.

"Like childcare providers nationwide, hiring and onboarding qualified team members has been a consistent struggle throughout the pandemic," the website reads. "After months of borrowing staff from other department units, the staffing situation has become unsustainable, risking program quality which cannot be compromised in the best interest of the participants."

The city chose which after-school programs to shut down based on low registration, but Michael Kirschman, the director of the city's Parks & Recreation, said closing childcare programs was still a worst-case scenario.

"We know that this will put many parents in a very difficult position trying to secure alternative childcare, but we have done everything in our power to avoid this and we are sorry that it's come to this point," he said.

The changes don't go into effect immediately. After-school cancelations will go into effect on Jan. 3, 2022. Before-school cancellations will go into effect on Dec. 21. Program relocations happen on Nov. 29.

Canceled after-school programs:

Bayside

Corporate Landing

Creeds

Fairfield

Kempsville

Linkhorn Park

Malibu

North Landing

Pembroke Meadows

Salem

White Oaks

Relocated after-school programs:

Cooke (moving to Birdneck Elementary)

College Park (moving to Woodstock Elementary)

Green Run (moving to Holland Elementary)

Luxford (moving to Bettie F. Williams)

Lynnhaven (moving to Kings Grant Elementary)

Newtown (moving to Diamond Springs)

Ods (moving to Pembroke Elementary)

Parkway (moving to Rosemont Elementary)

Shelton Park (moving to Hermitage Elementary)

Windsor Oaks (moving to Windsor Woods Elementary)

Canceled before-school programs: