VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Two men have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting inside a 24-hour Harris Teeter grocery store, police said.

Keonte Kwontez Yorkshire and Cato Moffett Battle were arrested Friday and face multiple charges in connection with the shooting that left one employee injured, Virginia Beach police Officer Tonya Pierce said.

Virginia Beach Police Department

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting that came during an attempted robbery around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

When police got to the grocery store at 5060 Ferrell Parkway, they found the store worker who had been hurt.

A Harris Teeter employee told police that three men walked into the store and tried to rob it. The men, who wore dark clothing and face masks, ran away empty-handed. At least one of them had a gun.

Danna Robinson, Communication Manager for Harris Teeter, provided 13News Now with this statement:

"We regret this incident occurred inside our store, and we are extremely grateful that our valued associate's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. This is an active investigation, and Harris Teeter will continue to assist Virginia Beach Police in their efforts."

As a result of the shooting, the company said the store no longer would be open 24 hours; instead, it will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

