Virginia Beach residents allowed back into homes after evacuation for suspicious package

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Dispatch said there were police teams in Virginia Beach responding to a call about a suspicious package in the Woodhouse Corner area.
The call about the package in the 1100 block of Whitestone Way came in around 8:34 p.m. on August 14.
Officers were still on scene around 10 p.m. By 11 p.m., some area residents who had been evacuated were allowed back into their homes.
Officials did not share any further information about the situation. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.