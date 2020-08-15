Virginia Beach residents allowed back into homes after evacuation for suspicious package

The call about the package in the 1100 block of Whitestone Way came in around 8:34 p.m. on August 14.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Dispatch said there were police teams in Virginia Beach responding to a call about a suspicious package in the Woodhouse Corner area.

Officers were still on scene around 10 p.m. By 11 p.m., some area residents who had been evacuated were allowed back into their homes.