VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said two people died after a three-vehicle crash Friday morning.

Police received a call around 6 a.m. of a crash at the intersection of Independence and Pembroke boulevards.

Officers found a person pinned inside a vehicle. One person died at the scene and another person died at the hospital, police said.

Another person was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Northbound traffic from Independence Circle to Haygood is shutdown. Southbound traffic from Pembroke Boulevard to Witchduck Road is also shutdown.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area.

Rick Dillow / 13News Now

The incident is being worked by the Fatal Crash Team.

