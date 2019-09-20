VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said two people died after a three-vehicle crash Friday morning.
Police received a call around 6 a.m. of a crash at the intersection of Independence and Pembroke boulevards.
Officers found a person pinned inside a vehicle. One person died at the scene and another person died at the hospital, police said.
Another person was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Northbound traffic from Independence Circle to Haygood is shutdown. Southbound traffic from Pembroke Boulevard to Witchduck Road is also shutdown.
Police urge drivers to avoid the area.
The incident is being worked by the Fatal Crash Team.
