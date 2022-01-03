Critics, supporters of Virginia Beach school board member speak out after controversial post

Victoria Manning recently shared a Facebook post weighing in on the school division's ESL program.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A controversial comment from a Virginia Beach school board member is getting a lot of attention from critics and supporters.

"VB Schools has 300 additional ESL students in the past year. Most are from south america. Our ESL budget has increased over $1 million in 2 years. Continuing to educate South Americans is not sustainable," Manning wrote.

“We don't want to see race become an issue about who gets educated," said Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Coastal Virginia Chairwoman Patricia Bracknell.

People with different perspectives are weighing in on the statement about the budget for Virginia Beach City Public Schools’ English As a Second Language program.

“First of all, she’s not educating South American children. She’s educating the citizens of Virginia Beach," said Bracknell.

“And I think that to isolate just the Latino students was inappropriate because the ESL program for all students that are learning English as a second language," said Hispanic Resource Center of Coastal Virginia Director Viviana Fullwood.

The Hispanic community organizations hope the situation highlights the need for understanding other cultures.

On the supporters’ side is the Tidewater Libertarian Party.

“She’s gotten hate mail, threats against her family," said Tidewater Libertarian Party Communications Director Roger Dadiomoff.

The party’s members don’t think there was anything wrong with what Manning wrote.

“I think her comment, the way it was taken out of context, didn’t address what she was trying to say and I’ve talked to her several times, which was we don’t have enough teachers in our schools," said Dadiomoff.

Due to her statement, Manning was taken off of a working group with the Virginia Department of Education.

In response to the controversy, Manning shared a statement explaining that her words were twisted and she did not intend to cause any harm.

Manning’s explanation about her statement is not stopping some students from speaking out against her comment.