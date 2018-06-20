VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Friends and family are asking for help in finding a Virginia Beach woman who has not been seen since Tuesday morning.

Virginia Beach Police say 22-year-old Denise Martin has been missing since about 7 a.m. She was last seen at a home in the 2600 block of Dunlace Way in the Red Mill section of the city.

Social media posts from Denise's friends say her cell phone, car keys, and wallet with her ID and debit cards were all left at her home.

Police received a missing persons report and are investigating. A spokesperson say it is too early to determine if foul play is involved.

If you have seen or know of Denise Martin's whereabouts, please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department.

