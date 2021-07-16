Virginia's Beach's 'Kempsville' City Council seat is empty. Here's who can apply, and how

Applications close at noon on August 2.

Residents from Virginia Beach's Kempsville community have a rare opportunity to be a part of the city's decision-making process.

Including Mayor Bobby Dyer, there are 11 elected leaders serving the city of Virginia Beach, including three at-large council members and seven who serve individual districts across the city.

District 2 -- covering Kempsville and the surrounding neighborhoods -- is now vacant following former councilwoman Jessica Abbott's resignation in early July due to health concerns.

Voters re-elected Abbott in 2020 to serve her second four-year term, after first winning in 2016 at the age of 27. Upon her resignation, Abbott wrote that the decision “weighs heavily on my heart, but my health and family deserve my full attention.”

Her resignation has opened the door for any Kempsville District resident to take her place until the vacancy is formally filled by a special election.

The City of Virginia Beach is encouraging any eligible voter in the Kempsville District to apply to take over the vacant city council position.

Those applying, are being asked for three things:

Resume or C.V. Statement of Economic Interests Letter of Interest

The city says the letter of interest should be comprised of the following:

Why you want to serve on City Council

Your understanding of City Council’s top 3 priorities

Your understanding of, and position on, the Agriculture Reserve Program (ARP)

Your understanding of, and position on, resort policies including the Tourism Investment Program (TIP) and Residential Parking Permit Program (RPPP)

How the issue of affordable housing may be addressed

Your ability to work as a member of a team of Council Members with diverse opinions and experiences

Your understanding of, and position on, the Flood Mitigation Bond Referendum

Whether, if selected by Council as the interim appointee, you would run for election in the subsequent special election

In the closing remarks of Abbott's resignation, Abbott hopes whoever they pick is quote “dedicated to serving the people of Virginia Beach.”

These applications are open until August 2, and Virginia Beach City Council will have public interviews on August 10.

All documents are to be submitted to: