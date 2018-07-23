VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — July and August rank among the most popular months to move. So, WalletHub ranked the best big cities to live in, and Virginia Beach landed at number 2!

The website ranked the 62 largest cities in the U.S., and Seattle was the only city to top Virginia Beach. Of all of the cities on the list, Virginia Beach has the highest rate of home ownership, the lowest percentage of the population living in poverty, and the lowest crime rate.

It was also in the top 3 for the city with the highest percentage of population 25 and older with a high school diploma or higher.

The top 10 cities, according to WalletHub:

Seattle, Washington Virginia Beach, Virginia Austin, Texas San Francisco, California San Diego, California Honolulu, Hawaii Portland, Oregon San Jose, California Colorado Springs, Colorado New York, New York

The full report can be found on WalletHub's website.

