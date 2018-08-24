VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Wegmans is now hiring and training full-time employees for its new Virginia Beach location, the company said in a news release.

The grocery store is anticipated to open spring 2019 near the intersection of Virginia Beach and Independence boulevards.

Available full-time positions include everything from entry-level management to customer service, overnight grocery, and culinary roles like chefs and line cooks, the news release said.

Wegmans Virginia Beach will employ around 500 people. It will be the first Hampton Roads location of the popular grocery chain.

There are 185 full-time positions ready to be filled across all departments. Hiring for part-time positions will begin at a later date, the company said.

Full-time job applicants can apply online at Wegmans.com/careers, or call 757-271-0571 for more information.

Applications are not accepted at the store construction site, nor will interviews be conducted there.

