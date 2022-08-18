Wine, Women & Fishing event to be held in Virginia Beach

This event has raised over $900,000 for Eastern Virginia Medical School Breast cancer research since it began.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're a woman who enjoys wine, fishing, or both, the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation and Eastern Virginia Medical School have teamed up again with an event for you.

"Wine, Women & Fishing" will be held for the 20th year on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Southside Marina at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach.

You don't even have to fish if you want to attend and contribute to a good cause -- a dock party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. will feature barbecue and wine tastings.

The annual event raises money for breast cancer research. According to the National Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in American women.

Sunday morning, up to six fishers per boat can cast their rods in the Billfish Tournament, which will begin at 8:30 a.m.

A ceremony for awards will be held after the dock party.

According to the wine foundation's website, this event has raised over $900,000 for Eastern Virginia Medical School Breast cancer research since it began.

This time, they're hoping to break the $1 million ceiling.

You can read more about the event, sign up for the fishing tournament and purchase tickets for the dock party by clicking here.