NAACP calls for transparency, action following Windsor traffic stop of Army officer

The Isle of Wight NAACP president listed a series of demands, including an independent investigation and the firing of the second officer involved in the incident.

WINDSOR, Va. — State and local chapters of the NAACP demand answers and action following the release of a now-viral video of a traffic stop in Windsor.

An Army 2nd Lieutenant is suing two policemen claiming they violated his constitutional rights. One of the officers has been fired, but community leaders say that is not enough.

“This is about decency, justice, and frankly, accountability,” said executive director Da’Quan Love of the Virginia NAACP. “Enough is enough!”

Love, Isle of Wight NAACP president Valerie Butler, and state legislators did not hide their frustration during a press conference Monday.

“We are all here standing in solidarity with Army Lt. Caron Nazario,” said political activist and Isle of Wight native Brandon Randleman.

“It was shameful. It was embarrassing. It was disgusting,” said Delegate Don Scott.

Body camera footage released last week showed two Windsor police officers drew guns, threatened, pepper-sprayed, and handcuffed a uniformed Army officer during a traffic stop in December, before releasing him without charges.

At one point in the video, Army Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, calmly said he was “afraid” to follow officers' commands to exit his vehicle.

Now-former Officer Joe Gutierrez replied, “You should be.”

The Town of Windsor said Gutierrez was fired, and an internal investigation revealed department policy was violated. But questions remain, including information on discipline for the other officer, Daniel Crocker.

“We are immediately calling for his termination. He needs to be fired also,” said Butler.

The Isle of Wight NAACP announced demands, including full transparency from the Town of Windsor and the police department.

Town officials said an investigation launched immediately after the department reviewed bodycam footage of the Dec. 5th incident. But Butler wants to know exactly when it started and ended, and she inquired when Mr. Gutierrez was fired and the disciplinary status of Mr. Crocker.

The chapter also called for an independent investigation by the office of the Attorney General and wants Gov. Ralph Northam to call a special session to pass legislation ending qualified immunity for police officers.

The Town of Windsor said officers were required to undergo additional training, but Butler has questions about that, too, and said she has not been able to reach the Windsor police chief.

“Lt. Nazario was fortunate that there were no guns fired but what will happen on the next traffic stop?" Butler asked.

Randleman, who is from Windsor, said he believes African-Americans are disproportionately pulled over for traffic stops in the area and will call on state officials to investigate if any civil rights violations have taken place over the last few years.