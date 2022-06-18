National Pollinator Week: How one business plans to educate, celebrate

Bees, butterflies, bats and other insects play a crucial role in spreading pollen, which fertilizes plants.

From June 20 through June 26, organizations across the country are celebrating the importance of bees, butterflies and more with National Pollinator Week.

The week, which began in 2007 when conservationists started to see a decline in the bee population, is designed to raise awareness to the importance of these creatures and to encourage people to take steps to encourage and protect the hard work that pollinators are doing in backyards near and far.

Without pollinators, we would see a decline in our crops and the colorful foods on our tables.

At McDonald Garden Centers in Virginia Beach and beyond, "Pollinator Palooza" will be held throughout the week to educate local residents on the importance of pollinators and how we can help them thrive.

A news release from the center says that there will be multiple types of free workshops and informational events, as well as special deals on plants and even an immersive butterfly experience.



Here's a complete list of what they plan to offer: