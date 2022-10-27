National Prescription Take Back Day is Saturday. Here are locations across Hampton Roads where you can participate.

Americans turned in nearly 360 tons of drugs at over 5,000 sites during a take-back day last spring, according to the DEA.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about the opioid epidemic in Virginia. It aired on Oct. 26.

October 29 is National Prescription Take Back Day, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

This day, which usually happens several times a year, was designed to give residents in communities the opportunity to safely dispose of medications they may no longer need or use. This is a good opportunity to clean out your cabinets and get rid of any dangerous or expired medications.

Officials hope that this will help from drugs getting into the wrong hands and reduce the alarming increase in opioid overdose death rates across the country.

Americans turned in nearly 360 tons of drugs at over 5,000 sites during a take-back day last spring, according to the DEA. That's more than 720,000 pounds.

Here's a list of local law enforcement agencies that are participating:

The Hampton Police Division is hosting a take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sentara Careplex Hospital, located at 3000 Coliseum Drive.

The Norfolk Police Department is hosting a drop-off event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their operations center, located at 3661 East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is hosting a take-back event and food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Department of Public Works, located at 105 Service Drive.

The Chesapeake Police Department is hosting a drop-off event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their 4th Precinct Office, located at 4764 Station House Road. Their 2nd Precinct Office, located at 1209 20th Street, is participating as well.