Virginia continues to receive payments for opioid epidemic settlements

Across the seven cities, Portsmouth had the highest death rate from opioid use in 2020.

VIRGINIA, USA — Data from the Virginia Department of Health indicates that on average, four Virginians died every day in 2020 from an opioid overdose.

That same year, the death rate was a total of 20.4 per 100,000 residents across the state.

Whether it be local, statewide or nationwide, the opioid epidemic has wreaked havoc on hundreds of thousands of lives.

After a lengthy judicial process, Johnson & Johnson, the primary U.S. opioid manufacturer, has reached settlements with multiple states for its role in contributing to the epidemic.

The big three drug distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, were also deemed liable.

In February of this year, it was announced that thousands of cities and communities would receive over $26 billion in recovery funds from these companies.

Here in the commonwealth, the first payment of $67.4 million was received on Wednesday. This includes $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia localities and $39.8 million for the Opioid Abatement Authority.

According to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, the settlement also prevents Johnson & Johnson from selling opioids, lobbying for legislation that would benefit their company and promoting any third-parties.

So far, Virginia has received payments from the other responsible parties as well. This means that the state has received more than $100 million, and more is expected to come.

“I’m thrilled that the money from these record-breaking settlements is on its way. My consumer protection section worked tirelessly to ensure that Virginians received the most funding possible and received it as quickly as possible," Miyares said in a statement.

"This helps the Commonwealth and individual localities fight back against the opioid epidemic and reduce, prevent, and treat addiction."