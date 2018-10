NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Newport News Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire was in the 600 block of Sterling Drive.

Everyone who was living in the house, including pets, made it out safely.

Crews on scene of an early morning structure fire. All occupants and family pets exited the structure safely. pic.twitter.com/zW6YCuGK71 — Newport News Fire (@NNFire) October 23, 2018

There is no further information at this time.

