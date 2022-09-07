Newport News man shot and killed after altercation

"After an altercation between the victim and suspect, the suspect shot the victim, at least one time," police said in a media release.

NORFOLK, Va. — Officers found a man who had been shot Friday when they responded to the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard, the Newport News Police Department said.

"After an altercation between the victim and suspect, the suspect shot the victim, at least one time," police said in a media release.

Police say the suspect then got in his vehicle and drove away.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Michael Faison, Jr. He died at the hospital around 10 p.m. Friday. His friend Rob shared a photo of Faison with 13News Now.

His mother has set up a GoFundMe account to help offset his funeral expenses. On the page, she wrote: "He was a very outgoing person who wasn't afraid to talk to anyone and made friends wherever he went. He was energetic and trying to make something out of himself instead of being a thorn in our side. He might have been a pain but he was loved by friends and family."

After Investigating, police identified the suspect and found him at the 600 block of Aqua Vista Drive. After negotiating, the suspect surrendered to police.