NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore launched its #TackleHunger757 campaign Monday, October 8.

Hampton Roads natives and NFL players Darryl Tapp and Don Carey joined the awareness and fundraising campaign.

The Foodbank is hosting a charity day at Buffalo Wild Wings in Downtown Norfolk Monday, October 15 until 10:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the campaign.

According to Ruth Jones Nichols, the CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia, more than 41,000 children in the area are identified as food insecure making this an issue for the entire community.

"The first few months of school are pivotal to ensuring a positive start to the academic year," said Nichols. "With support from our board, celebrity athletes, corporate donors, and the community, we are poised to tackle two root causes of academic failure - root insecurity and child hunger."

This year, 2,900 students, 500 less than last year, will receive help from the BackPack Program. The decrease in the number of students being helped is due to a lack of donations.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Tapp and his wife, Tiffany, donated $15,000 to help fill the $200,000 donation gap. The Tapps also donated $25,000 to support the Foodbank's End Summer Hunger Matching Gift Challenge. Carey and his wife, Lakeisha, contributed $5,000 to the campaign.

The players are challenging the community to match their gifts with at least one dollar for each dollar donated to support the Foodbank's BackPack Program.

"Ensuring that children have access to nutritious food is one of the most effective ways to equal the playing field," said Tapp excited about the opportunity to use his platform and help tackle hunger in the community.

"Through our foundation, REECH, we are committed to helping students achieve their maximum potential and proper nutrition is essential to their success," said Carey. "The Foodbank's mission to eliminate hunger aligns well with our community efforts, and we are delighted to support such a worthwhile campaign."

For more information or to support #TackleHunger757, click here.

© 2018 WVEC