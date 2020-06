Redgate Avenue was shut down in Norfolk Saturday night for a police investigation. Sunday morning, police said they had been looking into a suspicious package.

NORFOLK, Va. — Redgate Avenue was shut down in Norfolk Saturday night for a police investigation.

Sunday morning, Norfolk Police revealed they had the Norfolk Police Bomb Squad out to investigate a suspicious package that turned out not to be a threat.

According to police, the call about the package in the 1100 block of Redgate Avenue came in around 10:30 p.m.