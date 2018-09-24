NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk’s Police chief is investigating an alarming trend, Norfolk city's youth are somehow getting a hold of deadly weapons and using them.

“That made me say, 'wow, how in the hell are these kids getting these guns,'” Chief Larry Boone exclaimed when he sat down with 13News Now.

Headlines revealing the trend have splashed across the screen this year. They include stories about a 14-year-old charged with shooting two 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old shot to death, and a 17-year-old shot a store clerk in an attempted robbery.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said this issue is not about gun control; it's about stopping kids from being able to get guns.

“These are our future,” Boone said. “These are our kids, you know, we need to do a little more than report on it and then say ‘onto the next one.’ We need to say, 'enough of this already' and really mean it. When I say 'we' I'm talking about the community.”

On 13News Now at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Boone reveals the results of a gun study, which he said has never been done at NPD in the past. It's a new push he believes will keep Hampton Roads communities safer.

