NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk are starting to play hardball with a scooter-sharing service that has been leaving its electric scooters all over both cities.

App-controlled scooters from Bird Rides Inc. began to pop up in Norfolk and Virginia Beach in late August, without the company obtaining the proper permits. Bird's approach to inundate a city of scooters with no warning is not new, and often leaves city officials quickly scrambling to pull the plug on the unauthorized service.

In a statement to 13News Now back in August, the company stated, "Bird has engaged with city officials and looks forward to working with them to create a regulatory framework that works for everyone."

But more than a month has passed and it does not appear Bird has been able to strike a deal with the two cities.

On Wednesday, Virginia Beach issued a memorandum directing police and Public Works to take action and begin impounding unattended motorized scooters. City code already prohibits motorized scooters in certain areas such as the Oceanfront Boardwalk or Town Center.

Meanwhile in Norfolk, city officials have been gathering up and impounding the scooters. As of Wednesday, a city spokeswoman said that 400 of the scooters have been "locked in a secure facility."

Both cities have said that if Bird wants their scooters back, the company will have to pay impound and storage fees on them.

The strategy to launch before a city grants approval mimics tactics that have previously been used by Uber and Lyft. For example, the two ride-sharing companies began operating in Nashville, Tennessee and built a user-base before the city approved regulations for the transportation niche in December 2014. The state authorized their services months later.

