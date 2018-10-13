NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — As Tropical Storm Michael swept through Hampton Roads Thursday night, numerous homes across the area were damaged, including Mamie Watson's house in Norview.

She said this is now the second time in the last two months a massive tree in her backyard has fallen on her house. She said she just got roof work done Thursday night, hours before the storm hit.

"Half of it went over to those people's house, and the rest of it came to my house," she said.

Mamie took us in her backyard to see the damage. She said she was sleeping when the tree crashed into her house. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/xLCI4yoRU6 — Chenue Her 13News Now (@13ChenueHer) October 13, 2018

The damage showed just how strong the winds from Tropical Storm Michael were Thursday night.

"I saw this this morning because it did it last night," said Watson.

The tree fell right on top of her house and woke her up in the middle of the night.

"I didn't hear anything else. I was soundly sleeping. I woke up, heard the noise, and yelled at my grandbaby 'What's wrong? What are you doing?' and she says 'Nothing,'" said Watson.

Inside her house, the tree pierced right through the bathroom wall.

"I don't know how the limb got in the bathroom, but it went straight through the house," Watson said.

Her house is now uninhabitable and the two have to stay somewhere else. However, Mamie said they're leaving the home healthy and safe. To her, that's all she can ask for.

"This is God's work. He knows what's going to happen," Watson told 13News Now.

