Norfolk woman's remains found in Alabama

Deputies say 70-year-old Shari Christina Saunders left Norfolk, VA to visit family in Alabama in 2018. She was reported as a missing person.

Investigators have identified skeletal remains found in Escambia County, Alabama as a missing Virginia woman.

According to WEAR-TV, the ABC affiliate serving Mobile, AL, deputies say they found the remains of 70-year-old Shari Christine Saunders of Norfolk.

Saunders was reported missing back in 2018. She vanished while driving to Monroeville, AL to visit family, but never arrived.

She was last seen on Aug. 13, 2018 fueling her 2010 red Toyota Corolla in Evergreen. Deputies later located her car on a dirt road in Conecuh County.

According to WEAR-TV, the sheriff's office says it found skeletal remains on Dec. 6, 2020 in a wooded area off a gated private road along Canaan Church Rd. Investigators submitted the remains to forensic testing for an identification.

“A forensic laboratory has now positively identified the skeletal remains as that of Shari Saunders. Additional evidence is being evaluated by other forensic labs, and the sheriff’s offices are focusing on particular suspects,” Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said. “We would like to thank the community for their willingness to help in bringing this case closer to being solved and ask that you report anything that might be of evidentiary value.”