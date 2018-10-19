RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Nine North Carolina families left homeless by Hurricane Florence have received temporary housing from the federal government, which has a 600-family waiting list for the travel trailers and mobile homes.

Officials said Friday that 10 travel trailers have been set up for nine families in Duplin, Onslow and Pender counties. A spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety says one family required two travel trailers.

Two mobile homes were expected to be set up Friday.

The temporary housing is available to people in the 10 counties where the Federal Emergency Management Agency has determined there isn't enough rental housing.

At a news conference Friday, the FEMA federal coordinating officer for North Carolina said officials are moving "incredibly fast" on temporary housing.

Florence made landfall Sept. 14 in North Carolina.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.