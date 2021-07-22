Bodies of two men recovered following helicopter crash near the Albemarle Sound

The helicopter went down on Monday evening, not far from from the mouth of the Alligator River. The bodies of two brothers were recovered on Thursday.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The bodies of two men who went missing after their helicopter went down in North Carolina have been recovered, according to the Tyrell County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the Robinson R44 helicopter left Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport in Virginia with a planned landing at Dare County Regional Airport on Monday evening. The helicopter never made it.

A search began near the Albemarle Sound and on Tuesday morning a backpack with personal belongings was found about 3.5 miles south of the mouth of Alligator River. About an hour later, a Coast Guard aircrew in an MH-60 Jayhawk found helicopter debris about 9 miles north of the Alligator River Bridge.