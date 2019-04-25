OCRACOKE, N.C. — The public is invited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse move on July 1!

The free event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. near the lighthouse.

The move celebration on include speeches, a question and answer session with expert panelists, artifacts from the lighthouse move, expanded interpretive ranger talks, activities for children, and free lighthouse climbing.

The Outer Banks Lighthouse Society and Outer Banks Forever are partnering with Cape Hatteras National Seashore to make this event memorable for visitors and the local community.

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse started its “move of the century” journey on June 17, 1999. After the lighthouse was lifted, the tower moved 2,900 feet over the course of 23 days to its current location.

The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse resumed its duties on November 13, 1999, and continues to do so to this day.

During the celebration, park rangers will present interpretive lighthouse move programs beginning May 3 and continuing through October 14. From June 17 through July 9 (the anniversary of the 23-day lighthouse move), expanded interpretive programming will take place on the grounds of Cape Hatteras Light Station.

