Firefighters battle wildfire in Dare County, cause not yet known

Tuesday evening, firefighters were still battling the blaze, but they were optimistic that the majority of the fire would be contained.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — A wildland fire started yesterday morning in Dare County that caused heavy smoke for the surrounding area.

According to a post from the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department, they were receiving calls about the smell of smoke Tuesday afternoon.

The NC Forestry Service was sent to fight the fire, which started at the Dare County Bombing Range and extended slightly into the Alligator Ridge National Wildlife Refuge. It's been named the Jackson Road Wildfire.

The Dare County Bombing Range is a training ground for aircraft crews with the U.S. Air Force.

Tuesday evening, firefighters were still battling the blaze, but they were optimistic that the majority of the fire would be contained.

"Refuge firefighters and equipment are assisting the NC Forest Service in fighting this fire. Thankfully, with forecast weather, we do not expect the fire to present much additional threat to refuge habitats and facilities," the North Carolina Fish and Wildlife Service wrote in a Facebook post.

At this time, the cause of the fire and the full extent of damage is not known.