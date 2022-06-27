Man in Albemarle jail for traffic charges dies suddenly; deputies investigating

The sheriff's office spokeswoman said they're still investigating what caused the man's death, but at this point, they don't suspect foul play.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A 24-year-old man who was in the Albemarle District Jail died suddenly last Friday, the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said William Adam Seagle was found laying on the ground on June 24 at 10:11 p.m. He wasn't breathing, she said.

By 10:12 p.m., detention officers and other inmates had moved him to a common area of the jail and the officers had started trying to save his life.

Medics and the fire department were the next groups who made it to the jail to try and help Seagle. Medics took over where the detention officers left off.

They took him to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead about an hour later.

The sheriff's office spokeswoman said they're still investigating what caused the man's death, but at this point, they don't suspect foul play.